One person dead following a crash in Warren County

Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man from Macomb Friday morning.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Macomb man Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 5:50 a.m. on US Route 67 northbound, just south of 90th Avenue in Roseville Township.

Preliminary investigations indicate a White 2020 Mack Truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and overturned in the east ditch. The driver of the vehicle, 57-year-old Doug E. Hill of Macomb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Illinois State Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information becomes available.

