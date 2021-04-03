One person dead following a crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Macomb man Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 5:50 a.m. on US Route 67 northbound, just south of 90th Avenue in Roseville Township.

Preliminary investigations indicate a White 2020 Mack Truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and overturned in the east ditch. The driver of the vehicle, 57-year-old Doug E. Hill of Macomb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Illinois State Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information becomes available.

