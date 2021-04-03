Rock Island road temporarily blocked off after vehicle is in flames

ROCK (KWQC) - Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits could be seen from blocks away Saturday afternoon.

Officials have re-opened the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 15th Street. As of 2:45 p.m., Rock Island Fire Department has put the fire out.

Rock Island Police say no one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

