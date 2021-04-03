Warm sunshine for Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL-The rest of Easter weekend will be fantastic! As we continue through the night winds will calm and temperatures will fall to the mid-40s. For the rest of the day, it will be wonderful to spend time outdoors with plenty of sunshine. temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s. There will be an increase in clouds by late Monday, but highs will still be in the 70s for the first few days of the next work week. By the time we reach late Tuesday, rain chances increase and into Thursday a cooldown is expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet overnight. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm. High: 76°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 54°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.