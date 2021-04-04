Advertisement

Blue Grass Drive-In opens for 2021, anticipates “good year” ahead

The business is opening roughly six weeks earlier compared to 2020
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - With Spring in full bloom, the Blue Grass Drive-In is open for 2021. Co-owner Randy Lorenz is excited for what this year has to offer compared to last year.

“What I’m hearing so far from people, I think it’s going to be a good year, I think we’re going to have a lot of people coming out to the drive-in and hopefully we get some more people that haven’t been out here before, it’s a great experience to come out here,” Lorenz said, “It’s such a relief that we’re able to open when we normally open this year, last year we didn’t open until the second weekend in May so it’s a huge difference. The excitement level that’s out there is way above what we’ve had in years past.”

The opening comes as the majority of Americans are still uncomfortable going to an indoor theater. Lorenz said the drive-in allows for COVID-19 protocols as America works towards additional vaccinations

“It was nice that we were able to be open last year where a lot of businesses weren’t able to be open last year because we’re already kind of social distanced, you’re out at the drive-in you’re kind of away from everybody else so that was nice for last year this year I think a lot of people are already looking forward to it,” he said.

Along with improving circumstances, the 2021 lineup for films is set to be bigger than usual.

“Last year, all the new movies didn’t exist, they canceled almost all of them they moved them to 2021, so this year we’re getting a lot of movies that are coming out that were supposed to be shown in 2020 are going to be shown in 2021,” he said.

