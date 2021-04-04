Advertisement

Decorated WWII veteran laid to rest in East Moline

A decorated World War Two veteran was laid to rest in East Moline Thursday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A decorated World War Two veteran was laid to rest in East Moline Thursday. Hurley Sutton passed away on March 27th at the age of 95. Sutton worked in the funeral industry, but before that he served in WWII and supported the war effort in Europe. He was a survivor of the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest where he was wounded in his leg.

“Hurley worked for us for a couple of decades. Hurley was one of the last of the great generation. Loving guy, would give you the shirt off his back. One in ten million,” said Mike Van Hoe, owner of Van Hoe Funeral Homes.

For his service, Sutton was awarded a purple heart, the combat infantry badge, and the bronze star.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Vehicle in flames temporarily shut down Rock Island intersection
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police...
Rock Island Mayor releases statement following fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Sunshine and warm southerly breezes will make it an exceptional Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast
NORTH PARK MALL FOOD PANTRY
North Park Mall Food Pantry expands hours
Blue Grass Drive-In opens for 2021, hoping for a blockbuster year
Blue Grass Drive-In opens for 2021, anticipates “good year” ahead
Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area.
Muscatine community remembers Breasia Terrell