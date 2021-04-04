Decorated WWII veteran laid to rest in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A decorated World War Two veteran was laid to rest in East Moline Thursday. Hurley Sutton passed away on March 27th at the age of 95. Sutton worked in the funeral industry, but before that he served in WWII and supported the war effort in Europe. He was a survivor of the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest where he was wounded in his leg.

“Hurley worked for us for a couple of decades. Hurley was one of the last of the great generation. Loving guy, would give you the shirt off his back. One in ten million,” said Mike Van Hoe, owner of Van Hoe Funeral Homes.

For his service, Sutton was awarded a purple heart, the combat infantry badge, and the bronze star.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.