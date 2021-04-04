Advertisement

Easter Forecast 2021

Warm temperatures
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We will end the weekend with “eggcellent” conditions!

Tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the low to mid 40s. It will be a great day to spend time outdoors with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s!

This forecast calls for good conditions on the Easter Egg Hunt tomorrow!

EASTER WEATHER HISTORY

The climate record period for Moline goes from 1872 to 2019 for Easter. Although Easter is not always on the same day every year, the high temperatures have been at least 50 degrees about 75% of the time.

For precipitation on Easter day, it’s been 50% of the time that Moline has seen a trace or more of rain. For 2021, we will be dry! It’s once we head into Monday that rain chances increase.

