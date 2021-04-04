Easter Sunday Sunshine

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another gorgeous spring day shaping up across the region with lots sunshine, warm southerly breezes, and temperatures reaching well into the 70′s. Due to brisk winds and low humidity, there is a very high risk for grass fire, mainly north of I-80 this afternoon. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Enjoy the sunshine now, because we’ll see a more unsettled weather pattern as we head into the work week. A weak system could bring a few showers into our northern counties early Monday. We’ll see a better chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday, with a thunderstorm or two possible into Wednesday. Temperatures should remain in the 60′s and 70′s through the middle of the week.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. Breezy and pleasant. High: 77°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 53°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.