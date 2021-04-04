Easter Sunday Sunshine

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another gorgeous spring day shaping up across the region with lots sunshine, warm southerly breezes, and temperatures reaching the 70′s. Enjoy it now, because we’ll see a more unsettled weather pattern as we head into the work week. A weak system could bring a few showers into our northern counties into Monday. We’ll see a better chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday, with a thunderstorm or two possible into Wednesday. Temperatures should remain in the 60′s and 70′s through the middle of the week.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. Breezy and pleasant. High: 77°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 53°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

