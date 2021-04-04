Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to Moline house fire

Moline Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 27th Street Saturday...
Moline Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 27th Street Saturday around 6:30 p.m.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 27th Street Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

TV6 viewers say smoke could be seen coming from the home. Officials say no injuries were reported.

MidAmerican and Moline Police were also responding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police...
Rock Island Mayor releases statement following fatal officer-involved shooting
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area.
Muscatine community remembers Breasia Terrell
Ex-Iowa wastewater plant supervisor sentenced for tampering
Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Chicago agency to release video of teen’s shooting by police
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Vehicle in flames temporarily shut down Rock Island intersection