Emergency crews respond to Moline house fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 27th Street Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

TV6 viewers say smoke could be seen coming from the home. Officials say no injuries were reported.

MidAmerican and Moline Police were also responding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

