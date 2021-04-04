Advertisement

Fire burns through Moline home’s porch

Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sunday afternoon.
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday evening around 3 p.m. at the 1600 block of 18th Street. A TV6 crew on scene says the front porch is destroyed along with some siding at the front of the house.

Traffic is temporarily blocked off on 17th Street from 18th Street to 18th Street B.

A neighbor tells TV6 no one was home at the time. Moline Police say no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

