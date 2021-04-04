Advertisement

Garage fully engulfed, burning nearby homes in Moline

Garage fully engulfed in Moline
Garage fully engulfed in Moline(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department is on the scene of a garage fire at the 4800 block of 48th Avenue. A TV6 crew on scene says the garage was fully engulfed when they arrived. The fire spread to two nearby homes, burning the siding.

Thick smoke from the garage fire could be seen from blocks away.

The East Moline Fire Department is assisting.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

