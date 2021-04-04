Large police presence in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - There was a large police presence near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 39th Street in Moline Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

A neighbor tells TV6 they heard a loud noise in the neighborhood. About six Moline Police cars searched the area and were seen walking in and out of a nearby house.

Moline Police are unable to confirm if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.