Large police presence in Moline
Six Moline PD cars were on scene
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - There was a large police presence near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 39th Street in Moline Sunday around 4:30 p.m.
A neighbor tells TV6 they heard a loud noise in the neighborhood. About six Moline Police cars searched the area and were seen walking in and out of a nearby house.
Moline Police are unable to confirm if anyone was injured at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
