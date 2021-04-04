Advertisement

Maker’s Madness Contest

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

After eight weeks of narrowing down entries, a contest to find the coolest thing made in Illinois has a winner. “Makers Madness”, presented by Comcast Business, is designed to shine a light on Illinois’ diverse manufacturing sector. PSL guest, Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, said the contest is a great way to showcase products made in the Land of Lincoln.

The Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater manufactured by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village took the top spot. The heater uses conductive particles to heat traffic signals in the winter so they remain visible and free of ice and snow so they can be easily seen. The other products that made the final four included Blistex Lip Balm from Oak Brook, custom tooling used by NASA and made in Decatur by Deco Manufacturing, and an outdoor chiller made by Thermal Care in Niles.

This year’s contest featured a field of 311 individual products initially nominated from across the state, with over 300,000 votes cast over the course of the competition.

The IMA noted statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, the largest share of any industry in Illinois.

Congratulations to Termico Technologies – IMA’s 2021 winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois! #MakersMadnessIL

Posted by Illinois Manufacturers' Association on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Vehicle in flames temporarily shut down Rock Island intersection
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Fully vaccinated? Here’s what’s safe and what’s not according to local epidemiologist

Latest News

QCWOC
Quad Cities Women’s Outdoor Club
QCWOC
Quad Cities Women's Outdoor Club
Maker's Madness Contest
Maker's Madness Contest
Sunshine and warm southerly breezes will make it an exceptional Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast