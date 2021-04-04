Maker’s Madness Contest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

After eight weeks of narrowing down entries, a contest to find the coolest thing made in Illinois has a winner. “Makers Madness”, presented by Comcast Business, is designed to shine a light on Illinois’ diverse manufacturing sector. PSL guest, Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, said the contest is a great way to showcase products made in the Land of Lincoln.

The Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater manufactured by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village took the top spot. The heater uses conductive particles to heat traffic signals in the winter so they remain visible and free of ice and snow so they can be easily seen. The other products that made the final four included Blistex Lip Balm from Oak Brook, custom tooling used by NASA and made in Decatur by Deco Manufacturing, and an outdoor chiller made by Thermal Care in Niles.

This year’s contest featured a field of 311 individual products initially nominated from across the state, with over 300,000 votes cast over the course of the competition.

The IMA noted statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, the largest share of any industry in Illinois.

