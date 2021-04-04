Muscatine community remembers Breasia Terrell

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of people gathered at the Muscatine riverfront Saturday night with balloons in remembrance of Breasia Terrell. Organizers of the memorial said a prayer and had a moment of silence in her honor.

Those that came brought purple balloons, flowers, and teddy bears. Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area. “To go along with what Davenport is doing and do the same thing in our community. It brings our community together. Every child deserves justice and that’s what we are hoping eventually,” says organizer April Hernandez.

Michele Call was one of the residents in Muscatine to pay her respects, she says she went because “it was close to home and nobody wants to see anybody’s little girl missing or disappear and have the outcome that came.”

The Muscatine bridge will be lit purple Saturday night in memory of Breasia.

