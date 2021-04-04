Advertisement

Muscatine community remembers Breasia Terrell

Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area.
Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of people gathered at the Muscatine riverfront Saturday night with balloons in remembrance of Breasia Terrell. Organizers of the memorial said a prayer and had a moment of silence in her honor.

Those that came brought purple balloons, flowers, and teddy bears. Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area. “To go along with what Davenport is doing and do the same thing in our community. It brings our community together. Every child deserves justice and that’s what we are hoping eventually,” says organizer April Hernandez.

Michele Call was one of the residents in Muscatine to pay her respects, she says she went because “it was close to home and nobody wants to see anybody’s little girl missing or disappear and have the outcome that came.”

The Muscatine bridge will be lit purple Saturday night in memory of Breasia.

Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area.
Organizers say they wanted to hold a memorial to show their respects all over the Quad City area.(KWQC)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three officers were injured following a shooting in Rock Island...
Police: Suspect dead, three officers injured following Rock Island shooting
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
A TV6 crew is on the scene at 11th Street and 31st Avenue in Rock Island, where a large police...
Rock Island Mayor releases statement following fatal officer-involved shooting
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Moline Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 27th Street Saturday...
Emergency crews respond to Moline house fire
Ex-Iowa wastewater plant supervisor sentenced for tampering
Dothan police investigate shooting on April 1, 2021.
Chicago agency to release video of teen’s shooting by police
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Vehicle in flames temporarily shut down Rock Island intersection