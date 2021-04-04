North Park Mall Food Pantry expands hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Park Mall food pantry has new expanded hours.

Starting Monday, April 5th, the pantry will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The pantry is also welcoming back people inside to shop for food. Social distancing and face masks will be required while shopping inside.

Days and hours are subject to change. Follow the River Bend Food Bank on Facebook for the latest news and updates.

