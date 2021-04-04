DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jacki Slater, President of the Quad Cities Women’s Outdoor Club, is the PSL guest to talk about the non-profit organization that offers year round, high-quality outdoor activities, adventures, and trips for women in the Quad City IA/IL region. Matt Ostrom (owner of Active Endeavors) created the club 14 years ago (March 22, 2007) which means this group just celebrated their 14th anniversary. Watch the segment to learn more.

Research shows that staying active is vital for health and wellbeing. Being social & making new friends is another important component of longevity and overall wellness. QCWOC can make it easier to find all of that and more! As Slater describes in the interview, there is plenty of fun, fitness and friendship to be found at QCWOC. Even during 2020′s COVID year, the group still manage to have about 130 events/activities. Current membership finds a wide diversity in ages ranging from 20-81 years old and there is an even split between members who live in Iowa and Illinois (but people from outside area are members, too). And activities are wide-ranging---everything from yoga, archery, knitting, kayaking, hiking, snowmobiling, to escape room challenges! There is something for all tastes and levels of fitness.

If you are interested in becoming a member, CLICK HERE. Annual dues are $25 (for 12 months). Find out more at the website. CONTACT PAGE (website)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.