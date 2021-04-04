Special needs Easter egg hunt goes drive-thru style during COVID-19

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Rockn’ Boot ranch in Muscatine County held their 14th annual special needs Easter egg hunt with safety in mind.

“When COVID hit last year we didn’t know what to do but not having it wasn’t an option,” says Kathy Smith, organizer of the hunt.

The ranch had people drive-thru and gave kids an Easter basket and bag of eggs filled with candy to have their own hunt at home.

“We know our audience can be more sensitive and we are sensitive to that too so it’s very important to compromise and make it work,” says Smith.

The ranch made the hunt as normal as possible with candy, eggs, and the Easter bunny. After several years of the sheriff’s department involvement with the hunt, they say going COVID friendly doesn’t take away from the excitement.

“We do a lot of outreach type things around the county and doing these programs with the kids, it’s a good time,” says Quinn Riess, Muscatine County Sheriff.

The ranch hopes to host their 15th annual special needs Easter egg hunt like normal next year with an indoor egg hunt and petting zoo.

