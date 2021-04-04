Advertisement

Special needs Easter egg hunt goes drive-thru style during COVID-19

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Rockn’ Boot ranch in Muscatine County held their 14th annual special needs Easter egg hunt with safety in mind.

“When COVID hit last year we didn’t know what to do but not having it wasn’t an option,” says Kathy Smith, organizer of the hunt.

The ranch had people drive-thru and gave kids an Easter basket and bag of eggs filled with candy to have their own hunt at home.

“We know our audience can be more sensitive and we are sensitive to that too so it’s very important to compromise and make it work,” says Smith.

The ranch made the hunt as normal as possible with candy, eggs, and the Easter bunny. After several years of the sheriff’s department involvement with the hunt, they say going COVID friendly doesn’t take away from the excitement.

“We do a lot of outreach type things around the county and doing these programs with the kids, it’s a good time,” says Quinn Riess, Muscatine County Sheriff.

The ranch hopes to host their 15th annual special needs Easter egg hunt like normal next year with an indoor egg hunt and petting zoo.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Vehicle in flames temporarily shut down Rock Island intersection
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Fully vaccinated? Here’s what’s safe and what’s not according to local epidemiologist

Latest News

Garage fully engulfed in Moline
Garage fully engulfed, burning nearby homes in Moline
Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire burns through Moline home’s porch
Special needs Easter egg hunt goes drive-thru style
Special needs Easter egg hunt goes drive-thru style
Sunshine and warm southerly breezes will make it an exceptional Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast