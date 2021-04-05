Advertisement

Alternatives vaccination helpline ends Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - With a large percentage of older adults now vaccinated against COIVD-19, Alternatives announced it is no longer taking calls to assist in online registration for a vaccination appointment.

Over the past six weeks, Alternatives has taken more than 4,400 calls requesting assistance. As Monday, April 5, 2021, almost 90-percent of them (3,934) are fully vaccinated. Over the next couple of weeks, the senior service agency says it will continue to schedule and register the remaining individuals needing a second dose, as well as those who are just starting with their vaccination regimen.

Alternatives partnered with the Rock Island County Health Department to provide this support to the older adults in the Illinois Quad Cities region without skills or access to schedule online appointments on their own. Funding from the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund helped Alternative provide the service.

According to a news release, Quad Cities Open Network is now working with more than 80 partner agencies to identify individuals with a disability or technology barrier for registering online.

Going forward, anyone who calls the Alternatives toll free number will be forwarded to the Illinois hotline for assistance with registering. The toll-free number for assistance from the State of Illinois is 833-621-1284.

