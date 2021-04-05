Advertisement

Capture Selfie Studio

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Capture Selfie Studio provides a variety of immersive photography sets for users to create high-quality photo and video content. The studio with its array of backgrounds is perfect for professionals, amateurs or folks somewhere in between. This space is designed to fill a need for content creators who are always on the lookout for new places within which to create content.

The PSL guests are co-owners of the unique, first-in-the-QCA photography studio, Alissa Morrison & Elijah Headen. Watch the video to learn about the new business and all the visuals (including sponsored spaces) that interested folks can utilize.

You can purchase tickets online (at the website) or at the door.  Rentals are reserved by the hour---prices vary depending on the day of the week. Space is limited and reservations are highly encouraged. Paid admission is required for all who enter whether the person takes photos or not. Dogs are welcome, HOWEVER---please call in advance so the facility can make arrangements for the pet.

Capture Selfie Studio4009 E 53rd Street Suite 104 / Davenport, IA 52807 / hello@captureselfiestudio.com /

