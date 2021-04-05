DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The QCA is lucky to have its own local Child Abuse Council. Brooke Hendrickx, Director of Development & Communications with the Child Abuse Council, joins QCL over Zoom to talk about the importance of this month’s observations. In particular, the blue pinwheels gardens popping up all over town symbolize happy, healthy childhood that we want for all children. Pinwheels are a symbol of joy. The segment also highlights the stress of the pandemic which has resulted---unfortunately---in increased levels of mental and physical abuse.

There is a Virtual Lifesaver Celebration going on all month (instead of a live, in-person fundraising gala) including an online virtual auction from April 19-29. A live virtual streaming event is coming up April 29 on the Child Abuse Council’s website or Facebook Page.

Child Abuse Council / 524 15th St. / Moline, IL / 309-736-7170 / info@childabuseqc.org

The Challenge Pool has been set - are you up to the Challenge? This month, as we celebrate our Virtual Lifesaver... Posted by Child Abuse Council Quad Cities on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.