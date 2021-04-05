Community members gather for Easter celebration in Davenport in honor of Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Key Lo Boosie, Moolah Jefe Dior, and Marcella Lucas have been a part of multiple search parties looking for and raising awareness for Breasia Terrell. When police confirmed Terrell’s remains were found in Clinton County, the reaction was mixed.

“All three of us were together listening to the conference at the same time…(it was) devastating but a sign of relief and thankful that God has released her to us to bring her home,” Boosie said.

The three women then got to work and found a way to celebrate Terrell’s life and the lives of kids her age.

“We kind of did this event to bring them together and allow them (kids) to express their feelings and their emotions as well, stories they have about Breasia and just show them that we’re coming together as a community to receive justice for her and we will do just the same for any of our children out here and we will continue to protect them,” Boosie said.

The Easter celebration came alongside a cookout, bounce houses, and an Easter egg hunt.

“It means a lot to us to see the kids’ faces, the mothers, the fathers, the uncles, everyone that came together today for the kids. We greatly appreciate it. All the people that donated food, buckets, candy,” Boosie said, “We came together as a community and this is what we want to show in our community and make sure that we continue to do this so that we can show our kids generations from now how to come together for each other.”

Now, with Breasia finally found, Boosie, Dior, and Lucas know what comes next.

“The timing of her being brought home is just so perfect of a celebration, so we take this as a time to just celebrate her homecoming and after this, we’re going straight to business and that’s seeking just for Breasia Terrell,” Dior said

“All of us have the same hope goal and we’re praying for the same thing, we want justice for Breasia to make sure that this does not happen to any other child in our community ever again,” Boosie said.

