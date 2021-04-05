Advertisement

Easter Sunday Sunshine

Temperatures Remain Well Above Normal
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Overnight we will see an increase in clouds. Although we are finishing out the weekend, the warmer temperatures will start off the next work week! Morning temperatures will be in the 50s. Winds will pick up to the upper teens through the afternoon while temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s. There will be rain chances earlier Monday for northern counties. Starting Monday rain chances return for northern counties. The better chance to see rain and a few thunderstorms will be on Wednesday. By Thursday high temperatures cool back to the 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 54°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 77°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain possible. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

