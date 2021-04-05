Advertisement

I got my first shot, now what?

(WCJB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations opening up, more people are rushing to grab appointments. But what happens to those who have had their first shot and will need to get a second dose? We reached out to the Scott County Health Department for some answers. Community Health Consultant Brooke Barnes says vaccine providers are receiving a supply of 2nd dose for every 1st dose they give. That’s why it’s recommended to have a plan for getting fully vaccinated.

In some cases, that may mean getting the second vaccination at the same location, or scheduling you 2nd dose when you get your first shot, when possible. You’ll want to make sure you are available when your 2nd dose is due (21 days later for Pfizer and 28 days later for Moderna). 

The Quad Cities COIVID-19 Coalition has said in the past, “Don’t fret if you can’t get an appointment exactly on those days – just get it as soon as you can. The optimal window is up to 42 days after your first dose, but even then, just get it as soon as you can.”

“As vaccine becomes more plentiful, we expect it will be easier to find a 2nd dose, if needed,” Barnes added.

