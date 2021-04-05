Investigation underway after man is shot in the chest in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg are investigating after a shooting left one man injured.

Police say on Sunday they were called to the 1900 block of Indiana Avenue for a gunshot victim. This was around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and then flown to Peoria for treatment.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.

