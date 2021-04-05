Iowans 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine

Iowa (KWQC) - All Iowans 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, those 18 and older can be administered Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

You can find vaccine providers near you at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.

Beginning today, April 5, all Iowans over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (16 and up can receive the... Posted by Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday, April 5, 2021

Vaccine supply is increasing across Iowa and the nation, but demand remains higher than the number of doses available each week.

Appointments are limited, but officials with the state say everyone will be able to be vaccinated in time.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.