Iron + Grain Boutiques Part 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

How about a little “shop local” segment featuring a new retail development in East Moline on the river in a complex called The Rust Belt? It is right next to the Iron + Grain Coffee House. PSL guest, Ashley Davis, is the founder of Iron + Grain Boutiques and is the owner of one of the stores within the space: Red Barn Boutique. Davis tells the backstory of how her networking with others in the QCA led to this new development. Em Van Deventer, owner of L&Q Armoire Boutique, also joins the discussion about the stores/complex.

Iron + Grain Boutiques offer a variety of options for shoppers; from clothing to jewelry, candles, mugs, and home décor, too. The clothing boutiques cater to all women, offering sizes small-3XL. At Iron + Grain Boutiques features FIVE local boss lady businesses including Red Barn Boutique, C&J Collection Boutique, IronFox Clothing, Crafty Concepts & Designs, and L&Q Armoire Boutique. (Iron + Grain Boutiques are conveniently located between Streamline Architects and Artisans and Iron + Grain Coffee House.) The stores are open 7 days a week, except for most holidays.

Iron + Grain Boutiques / 579 12th Ave / East Moline, IL

🐈 CAT IS OUTTA THE BAG 💼 All of us at I+G Boutiques are so flippin’ ecstatic to have L&Q armoire boutique de witt... Posted by Iron + Grain Boutiques on Sunday, March 28, 2021

