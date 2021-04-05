Advertisement

Iron + Grain Boutiques Part 2

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

How about a little “shop local” segment featuring a new retail development in East Moline on the river in a complex called The Rust Belt? It is right next to the Iron + Grain Coffee House. PSL guest, Ashley Davis, is the founder of Iron + Grain Boutiques and is the owner of one of the stores within the space: Red Barn Boutique. Davis tells the backstory of how her networking with others in the QCA led to this new development. Em Van Deventer, owner of L&Q Armoire Boutique, also joins the discussion about the stores/complex.

Iron + Grain Boutiques offer a variety of options for shoppers; from clothing to jewelry, candles, mugs, and home décor, too. The clothing boutiques cater to all women, offering sizes small-3XL. At Iron + Grain Boutiques features FIVE local boss lady businesses including Red Barn Boutique, C&J Collection Boutique, IronFox Clothing, Crafty Concepts & Designs, and L&Q Armoire Boutique. (Iron + Grain Boutiques are conveniently located between Streamline Architects and Artisans and Iron + Grain Coffee House.) The stores are open 7 days a week, except for most holidays.

Iron + Grain Boutiques / 579 12th Ave / East Moline, IL

🐈 CAT IS OUTTA THE BAG 💼 All of us at I+G Boutiques are so flippin’ ecstatic to have L&Q armoire boutique de witt...

Posted by Iron + Grain Boutiques on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Garage fully engulfed in Moline
Garage fully engulfed, burning nearby homes in Moline
Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire burns through Moline home’s porch

Latest News

Iron + Grain Boutiques
Iron + Grain Boutiques
Capture Selfie Studio
Capture Selfie Studio
70s to start the week
Warm start to the week
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired