DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

How about a little “shop local” segment featuring a new retail development in East Moline on the river in a complex called The Rust Belt? It is right next to the Iron + Grain Coffee House. PSL guest, Ashley Davis, is the founder of Iron + Grain Boutiques and is the owner of one of the stores within the space: Red Barn Boutique. Davis tells the backstory of how her networking with others in the QCA led to this new development. Kristi Diehl, owner of IronFox Clothing, also joins the discussion about the stores/complex.

Iron + Grain Boutiques offer a variety of options for shoppers; from clothing to jewelry, candles, mugs, and home décor, too. The clothing boutiques cater to all women, offering sizes small-3XL. At Iron + Grain Boutiques features FIVE local boss lady businesses including Red Barn Boutique, C&J Collection Boutique, IronFox Clothing, Crafty Concepts & Designs, and L&Q Armoire Boutique. (Iron + Grain Boutiques are conveniently located between Streamline Architects and Artisans and Iron + Grain Coffee House.) The stores are open 7 days a week, except for most holidays.

Iron + Grain Boutiques / 579 12th Ave / East Moline, IL

We were on Paula Sands Live today! Missing a few of our crew but thankful for this boutique family that is growing! Did you see us LIVE?!?!? Posted by Iron + Grain Boutiques on Thursday, April 1, 2021

