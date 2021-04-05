Morning clouds and stray shower

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We are off to a very warm start with temps in the 50s and 60s this morning. Clouds will be much more abundant this morning and a few may even produce a stray shower or two before midday. This afternoon will be dry, warm, and breezy, but we have greened up enough and with higher humidity the grass fire threat is much lower than last week. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s again. We will remain in the 70s Tuesday with an isolated shower or two. Wednesday will be the day to watch for changes and widespread rain chances. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s and we may even hear a rumble of thunder. Cooler temps will follow this system but look to rebound back the upper 60s by the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 77º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 75º.

