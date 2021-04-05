Advertisement

Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the general public.

Officials say their modified online ticketing process and visiting guidelines will continue.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guest back to the Zoo,” Niabi Zoo Director, Lee Jackson said in a release. “It’s been a long difficult period for the zoo and we’re anxious to start the road back to normal”.

Niabi Zoo officials say with the state moving to a less restrictive phase of the COVID-19 response plan, the zoo is able to reopen at 25 percent capacity and with certain, temporary, restrictions in place.

To maintain and monitor capacity requirements, all guests, including Niabi Zoo members and Pass holders, we will continue to require that tickets be purchased online at their website prior to visiting.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. seven days a week with the last entry at 2 p.m. The zoo will be free to all from April 11 through April 17, however, you will need to register online for a ticket.

  • Guest can choose between two daily 3-hour time frames:
    • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (last entry at 11 a.m.)
    • 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

“We can’t wait to welcome the Quad City community back to the zoo but we want to make sure we are doing so with the safety of our staff, animals and guest in mind,” Jackson said. “We are excited to be able to allow visitors into our Biodiversity and Reptile buildings once again, the arrival of White Rhino (a first at Niabi) later this spring will be a great kick off to what we look forward to being a wonderful season.”

In Addition to the reservation ticketing process created last season, Niabi has a safety response plan in place which includes:

  • Increased sanitation schedules in high touchpoint areas.
  • Face covering (mask or shields) requirements for staff and guests through the front gates, inside open buildings, train, carousel, restrooms, gift shops and anytime groups or individuals may be closer than 6ft.
  • Public health reminders for guest online and in the zoo including social distancing floor markers and safety signage.
  • Hand washing and sanitation stations installed around the zoo.

