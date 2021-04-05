Police hoping to identify suspects following burglary in Dixon, Illinois

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Dixon need help from the public in identifying two suspects following a burglary that happened at the Shell gas station.

Police say the two suspects burglarized the Shell at 1250 Franklin Grove Road on March 21 around 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department directly at (815) 288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.

The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying these two subjects in reference to a... Posted by Dixon, Illinois Police Department on Monday, April 5, 2021

