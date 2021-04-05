Advertisement

Police hoping to identify suspects following burglary in Dixon, Illinois

Police in Dixon need help from the public in identifying two suspects following a burglary that...
Police in Dixon need help from the public in identifying two suspects following a burglary that happened at the Shell gas station.(kwqc, dixon illinois police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Dixon need help from the public in identifying two suspects following a burglary that happened at the Shell gas station.

Police say the two suspects burglarized the Shell at 1250 Franklin Grove Road on March 21 around 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department directly at (815) 288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.

The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying these two subjects in reference to a...

Posted by Dixon, Illinois Police Department on Monday, April 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Garage fully engulfed in Moline
Garage fully engulfed, burning nearby homes in Moline
Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire burns through Moline home’s porch

Latest News

CEO Ashly Jackson waters seedlings for The Gene Garden Project in Davenport, Iowa.
The Gene Garden Project hopes to solve food insecurity in Davenport
The Consolidated Elections will be held Tuesday, April 6 in the state of Illinois.
What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Consolidated Elections in Illinois
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend
Police in Galesburg are investigating after a shooting left one man injured. Police say on...
Investigation underway after man is shot in the chest in Galesburg