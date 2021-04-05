Showers Ending North

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Scattered high clouds have worked their way into the region and will stick with us during the day. While we won’t get quite as much sunshine as we received over the weekend, we will keep that warm air in place, with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70′s. Rain chances move back into the weather picture late tonight into Tuesday, with highs once again reaching the 70′s. Conditions become a little more active and unsettled as a front sweeps through the region heading into the midweek. We’ll see a chance for off and on showers and even a few thunderstorms, followed by cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Early afternoon showers north. Partly sunny and warm. High: 78°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm, with a chance for an isolated shower. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

