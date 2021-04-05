Advertisement

Singing & Laughter Return to Circa 21

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Singing and laughter never sounded so good! Stage productions very recently returned to Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse for the first time in many months due to COVID closures and mitigation. Brett Hitchcock, Director of Audience Development of Circa 21, joins QCL to talk about how great it is for both patrons and performers that the venue to finally be OPEN. Watch the segment to learn more about the latest at Circa 21---including the first production for the “comeback”: The Church Basebment Ladies: You Smell Barn.

Because of the Phase 4 rules of Restore Illinois, capacity for each performance is limited, and plated dinners will be served in lieu of the traditional buffet meals. For the safety of guests and staff members, face masks must be worn to enter the theater, when interacting with the staff and whenever guests are away from their tables. The theater is also staggering arrival times of guests, offering hand sanitizer and spacing seating to every other table.

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse / 1828 3 Avenue / Rock Island, IL / www.Circa21.com / 309-786-7733 / FACEBOOK

What a great first week back. Everyone was so happy to be out enjoying live entertainment again! The response to the...

Posted by Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on Monday, March 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Garage fully engulfed in Moline
Garage fully engulfed, burning nearby homes in Moline
Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire burns through Moline home’s porch

Latest News

Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting Part 3
Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting Part 3
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Circa 21: The Church Ladies "You Smell Barn"
Singing & Laughter Return to Circa 21
Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting Part 3
Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting Part 3