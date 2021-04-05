Advertisement

Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry does not provide enough protection for consumers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can expect to receive more cell phone robocalls and texts because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, according to a consumer advocacy group.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of Facebook, which was sued for repeatedly texting a Montana man who says he never even had a Facebook account.

The court decided Facebook’s system did not break the law because it did not use an autodialer, as prohibited in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law which protects U.S. cell phone users from unwanted robocalls. The autodialer technology is now somewhat obsolete.

The National Consumer Law Center, an advocacy group for low-income consumers, warns that it expects robocall companies will remodel their automated systems to mirror Facebook’s, following the decision. That could mean more unsolicited calls and texts.

The group is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry provides some protection for consumers but claims that call centers regularly ignore it.

Robocalls were already on the rise before the Thursday ruling. There was a 15% increase from January to February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Thick black smoke from a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Video Gaming & Spirits can be...
Vehicle in flames temporarily shut down Rock Island intersection
Fully vaccinated? Here's what's safe and what's not according to epidemiologist
Fully vaccinated? Here’s what’s safe and what’s not according to local epidemiologist

Latest News

Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
Community members gather for Easter celebration in Davenport in honor of Breasia Terrell
Community members gather for Easter celebration in Davenport in honor of Breasia Terrell
Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline