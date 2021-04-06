Advertisement

80s again today/Rain Wednesday

Nearly daily chances for rain this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We will follow up our first 80º day of 2021 with another 80º day today!  Look for a few raindrops just prior to sunrise, but even these most likely won’t be enough to break out the umbrellas.  Sunshine will return by midday and south winds will once again boost us into the 70s and 80s. Tonight all our attention turns to an area of low pressure that moves into the region.  This will bring an increase in moisture and widespread rain by Wednesday afternoon/evening. Showers will continue off and on into Thursday and Friday.   Highs will gradually drop from the 70s on Wednesday to the 50s on Thursday due to rain and extensive cloud cover.  Rain will move out Saturday morning and sunshine and 60s will return by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 80º.  Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with afternoon/evening rian.  High: 73º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Garage fully engulfed in Moline
Garage fully engulfed, burning nearby homes in Moline
Davenport Police have temporarily blocked off a portion of Harrison Street near 35th Street as...
3-way motorcycle accident on Harrison Street
Davenport Police responded to a call of a disturbance just before 2 pm. on Friday at Davenport...
Police: Several injured after disturbance at funeral
Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire burns through Moline home’s porch

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Another mild day on Tuesday. A few drips COULD fall.
Mild through Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Another mild day on Tuesday. A few drips COULD fall.
First Alert Forecast - Another mild day on Tuesday. A few drips COULD fall.
70s to start the week
Morning clouds and stray shower
70s to start the week
Warm start to the week