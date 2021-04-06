80s again today/Rain Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We will follow up our first 80º day of 2021 with another 80º day today! Look for a few raindrops just prior to sunrise, but even these most likely won’t be enough to break out the umbrellas. Sunshine will return by midday and south winds will once again boost us into the 70s and 80s. Tonight all our attention turns to an area of low pressure that moves into the region. This will bring an increase in moisture and widespread rain by Wednesday afternoon/evening. Showers will continue off and on into Thursday and Friday. Highs will gradually drop from the 70s on Wednesday to the 50s on Thursday due to rain and extensive cloud cover. Rain will move out Saturday morning and sunshine and 60s will return by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with afternoon/evening rian. High: 73º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.