AFSCME president, state leaders to discuss ‘unsafe conditions’ at Iowa prisons

The AFSCME president and state leaders will be meeting Tuesday to discuss unsafe conditions in prisons in the state of Iowa.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - The AFSCME president and state leaders will be meeting Tuesday to discuss unsafe conditions in prisons in the state of Iowa.

AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan, State Rep. Wes Breckenridge and State Sen. Rich Taylor will hold a virtual press conference discussing the unsafe conditions.

“Inadequate pandemic protections by the Department of Corrections have put the lives of corrections officers and inmates at risk,” officials stated in a release. “This week saw the first corrections officer lose their life to COVID-19, And to date eight inmates have lost their lives. Yet, the Department of Corrections continues to take new inmates and transfer inmates between prisons, further spreading the disease throughout Iowa’s prisons.”

TV6 plans to cover this and will have more on this press conference in your evening news.

