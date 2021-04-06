Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.(Source: Gov. Asa Hutchinson on YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor’s objections.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to override GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of the measure, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

Opponents of the measure have vowed to sue to block the ban before it takes effect this summer.

Hutchinson vetoed the bill following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

Hutchinson said the measure went too far in interfering with parents and physicians, and noted that it will cut off care for transgender youth already receiving treatment. He said he would have signed the bill if it had focused only on gender confirming surgery, which currently isn’t performed on minors in the state.

The ban was enacted during a year in which bills targeting transgender people have advanced easily in Arkansas and other states. Hutchinson recently signed legislation banning transgender women and girls from competing on teams consistent with their gender identity, a prohibition that has also been enacted in Tennessee and Mississippi this year.

Hutchinson also recently signed legislation that allows doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend
Police in Galesburg are investigating after a shooting left one man injured. Police say on...
Investigation underway after man is shot in the chest in Galesburg

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
LIVE: Biden to move COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
LIVE: Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
The Minnie Fridge will be hosting a diaper drive this weekend in Davenport. The drive, which...
Minnie Fridge hosting diaper drive this weekend in Davenport
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery...
California’s Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire