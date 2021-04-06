Advertisement

Camp Abe Lincoln Sign-Up Time

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Now is the time for parents to start thinking about summer camps for the kiddos! The week of April 5 is when Camp Abe Lincoln will be opening up sign-up registrations which fill up quickly! Nick Martinez, Director of YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln is the live Zoom guest to describe all aspects of the upcoming 2021 season. Because we are still emerging from a pandemic year, 50% capacity and increased cleaning/disinfection methods will be part of the ongoing mitigation protocol to ensure a safe environment for campers and staff.

Camp Abe Lincoln offers a 250-acre campgrounds facility with activities like archery, canoeing, zip lines, crafting, swimming, along with fun campfires, songs, hikes, and campouts. Traditional camp is for children between the ages 8-14 years. Starter camp is for those 6-8 years. Explore all the various camp options.

YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln / 1624 W. Front Street / Blue Grass, Iowa / 563.381.3053

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend
Police in Galesburg are investigating after a shooting left one man injured. Police say on...
Investigation underway after man is shot in the chest in Galesburg

Latest News

Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting Part 3
Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting Part 3
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Circa 21: The Church Ladies "You Smell Barn"
Singing & Laughter Return to Circa 21
Circa 21: The Church Ladies "You Smell Barn"
Singing & Laughter Return to Circa 21