Camp Abe Lincoln Sign-Up Time

Now is the time for parents to start thinking about summer camps for the kiddos! The week of April 5 is when Camp Abe Lincoln will be opening up sign-up registrations which fill up quickly! Nick Martinez, Director of YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln is the live Zoom guest to describe all aspects of the upcoming 2021 season. Because we are still emerging from a pandemic year, 50% capacity and increased cleaning/disinfection methods will be part of the ongoing mitigation protocol to ensure a safe environment for campers and staff.

Camp Abe Lincoln offers a 250-acre campgrounds facility with activities like archery, canoeing, zip lines, crafting, swimming, along with fun campfires, songs, hikes, and campouts. Traditional camp is for children between the ages 8-14 years. Starter camp is for those 6-8 years. Explore all the various camp options.

YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln / 1624 W. Front Street / Blue Grass, Iowa / 563.381.3053

