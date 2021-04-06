Decorated WWII veteran laid to rest; ‘one in ten million’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A decorated World War II veteran was laid to rest in East Moline last week.

Hurley Sutton passed away at the age of 95.

Sutton worked in the funeral industry but before that he served in World War II, supporting the war effort in Europe.

Sutton was a survivor of the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest where he was wounded in his leg.

“Hurley worked for us for a couple of decades,” Mike Van Hoe with Van Hoe Funeral Homes tells TV6. “Hurley was one of the last of the great generations. Loving guy would give you the shirt off his back, one in ten million.”

For his service, Sutton was awarded a Purple Heart, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star.

