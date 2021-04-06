Advertisement

Des Moines County crash leaves one dead

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died following a car accident in Des Moines County on Sunday.

Officials with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday evening they were called to the area of 150th Avenue and 165th Street for a car accident.

Responding deputies found a vehicle had crashed into the ditch of level B Road.

The driver, 82-year-old Charles Leon Kuntz, of Mediapolis, was taken to the hospital following the crash and the passenger, 84-year-old Doris Jean Kuntz, also of Mediapolis, died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

