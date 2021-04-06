East Moline offers free spring yard waste pickup for residents

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline residents can take part in the city’s free spring yard waste pickup.

It has begun in the city and officials say this will end on April 30.

Stickers are not needed, however, city officials say you will need to provide your own bags.

The city asks that residents put the bags out on their normal garbage day.

