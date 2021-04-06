Advertisement

East Moline offers free spring yard waste pickup for residents

East Moline residents can take part in the city’s free spring yard waste pickup.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline residents can take part in the city’s free spring yard waste pickup.

It has begun in the city and officials say this will end on April 30.

Stickers are not needed, however, city officials say you will need to provide your own bags.

The city asks that residents put the bags out on their normal garbage day.

FREE spring yard waste pickup has begun in #EastMoline! No stickers are needed, but you will need to provide your own bags. Free pickup ends April 30. Please put them out on your normal garbage day.

Posted by City of East Moline on Monday, April 5, 2021

