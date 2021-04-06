Advertisement

EICC, Augustana College partner up for Augustana Next

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Augustana College have announced a new community partnership, Augustana Next.

“This community partnership creates a seamless path for students between two exceptional Quad-Cities colleges,” Augustana President Steve Bahls said in a release. “The Quad Cities needs to attract and keep bright students and their talents, and this opportunity aims to do just that.”

Students will be able to apply to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges with the intention of finishing an associate of arts degree may then apply to Augustana at the same time through Augustana Next.

After finishing the associate of arts degree they can then continue at Augustana to complete their bachelor of arts degree.

You can read more from the announcement below.

“The agreement provides EICC students the opportunity to use Augustana’s resources from Day One. Students are provided an Augustana ID card, which grants them access to the library, databases, campus facilities, sporting and cultural events, and program evaluation software. These opportunities allow students to become involved at Augustana before they transfer.

“This partnership is all about providing our students an opportunity to further their education, right here in our community,” said Dr. Joan Kindle, EICC’s Vice Chancellor for Education and Training. “From the very beginning, students will be engaged with supportive services, student activities and classes at both campuses to assure a successful journey.”

EICC students also will be connected with an Augustana academic advisor to begin meeting and planning their futures at Augustana.

In addition to the advising and planning opportunity the partnership presents, students can get ahead on coursework needed to complete their bachelor’s degree at Augustana before officially enrolling. Two special evening courses will be available to EICC students each academic year, offered at the EICC cost.

There is no extra fee for dual application. Students also may apply to Augustana during their first and second year attending an EICC college. Application to Augustana does not obligate the student to attend or limit their ability to apply to other schools”

