FBI Omaha office warns of COVID-19 survey scam

The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets vaccinated individuals. Officials on Tuesday announced the number is increasing of those who are vaccinated being asked to participate in fraudulent postvaccine surveys.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets vaccinated individuals.

Officials on Tuesday announced the number is increasing of those who are vaccinated being asked to participate in fraudulent postvaccine surveys.

“If they participate, they are promised a prize or cash,” officials said in a release. “No post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by Pfizer, Modern or Johnson & Johnson. Any emails or text messages that appear to be sent from those companies seeking personal financial information, are fraudulent.”

Additionally, officials are also warning those who have been vaccinated to not post photos of their vaccine cards on social media. Officials say this makes their personal information accessible to those wishing to steal it to commit fraud.

