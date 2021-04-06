Jackson County to hold vaccine clinic on April 8

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Jackson County Regional Health Center will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 8.

This will begin at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Preston, Iowa.

The clinic will be open to anyone 18 and older.

The clinic for the second dose of the vaccine will be held on May 6. Officials say you will be scheduled for the second dose when you come to this clinic.

Officials say if you are unable on May 6 you are asked to not register for this event. Future clinics will be offered as the vaccine is available.

Online scheduling began on April 2. Those wishing to register can do so at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.