Advertisement

Jackson County to hold vaccine clinic on April 8

Health officials with the Jackson County Regional Health Center will be holding a COVID-19...
Health officials with the Jackson County Regional Health Center will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 8.(kwqc, jackson county health dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Jackson County Regional Health Center will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 8.

This will begin at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Preston, Iowa.

The clinic will be open to anyone 18 and older.

The clinic for the second dose of the vaccine will be held on May 6. Officials say you will be scheduled for the second dose when you come to this clinic.

Officials say if you are unable on May 6 you are asked to not register for this event. Future clinics will be offered as the vaccine is available.

Online scheduling began on April 2. Those wishing to register can do so at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend
Police in Galesburg are investigating after a shooting left one man injured. Police say on...
Investigation underway after man is shot in the chest in Galesburg

Latest News

The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning communities of a new COVID-19 scam that targets...
FBI Omaha office warns of COVID-19 survey scam
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Viral thoughts: Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link
The state of Illinois has received an additional $124 million in funding from the CDC to...
Illinois to receive $124 million from CDC to expand vaccination program
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean