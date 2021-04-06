Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend

Latest News

State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden moving COVID vaccine eligibility date up