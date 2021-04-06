Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of 14th Street for a stabbing that happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Officials say they found an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, an 18-year-old woman who was not injured and a 17-year-old girl was injured as well. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers say both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the three people involved know each other and the incident stems from an ongoing domestic incident.

There is no danger to the public.

The Moline Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the police at 309-797-0401. You can also report information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers smartphone application P3 Tips, or by phone at 309-762-9500.

