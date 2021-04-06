Minnie Fridge hosting diaper drive this weekend in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Minnie Fridge will be hosting a diaper drive this weekend in Davenport.

The drive, which will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be on Saturday, April 10 at the Roosevelt Community Center.

They will have volunteers stationed at the fridge space in the parking lot of the community center to accept donations of diapers in all sizes. They will then be distributed through the Minnie Fridge.

For those wishing to help but are unable to make it, officials say they are accepting donations through their Venmo to purchase diapers: @theminniefridge

Our diaper drive is quickly approaching! Here's how it works: 1. Bring diapers of any size to the fridge between 9 am-1... Posted by The Minnie Fridge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.