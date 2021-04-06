No sticker yard waste runs until next week in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The no sticker yard waste is running in the city of Davenport. This will go until Friday, April 16.

City officials are letting residents in Davenport know they may place yard waste in a kraft-ply bag for collection on regular collection days without a sticker being needed.

📅 Spring No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks will run Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 16, 2021. Residents may place yard waste in a kraft-ply bag for collection on regular collection days without a sticker. Posted by City of Davenport Government on Saturday, April 3, 2021

