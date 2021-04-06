Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged.

City officials say 20-year-old Christopher Thomas Hayes, 20-year-old Jakob Lawson Burke and 20-year-old Zachary Thomas Arguello, all from Bettendorf, were arrested and charged following these incidents that took place in February.

Officials say the three suspects caused approximately $9,000 in damages to cars and homes using a slingshot and marbles.

They are being charged with:

  • One count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony
  • Two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, Class D felony
  • One count of second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, Class D felony

Burke and Hayes were arrested Tuesday, March 22 and were then released from the Scott County Jail after posting bond. Arguello was arrested Wednesday, March 23.

Bettendorf residents are asked to call Detective Jeff Buckles at 563-344-4039 if there has been damage to their vehicles or homes, which could have been caused by a slingshot and marbles.

