Advertisement

Police: Woman, 18, charged in boyfriend’s death during drug deal she arranged

Sierrah Vance
Sierrah Vance(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged drug deal in December, according to court documents.

Sierrah Vance is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Malcolm Brewton, a father of two, on Dec. 16.

25-year-old Malcolm Brewton died after being shot during a drug deal in December.
25-year-old Malcolm Brewton died after being shot during a drug deal in December.(WXIX)

Vance’s sister set up a marijuana sale in the 1800 block of Dallas Avenue in North College Hill, according to a police affidavit. Vance then drove to the location with the intent of making the sale.

The affidavit notes Vance insisted Brewton go with her. It does not say whether Vance’s sister was a passenger, though North College Hill police suggested previously there were more than two occupants.

Police also identified the driver — Vance, according to the affidavit — as Brewton’s girlfriend.

At the scene, Brewton got out of the car, police said. Just then, two people pulled a gun and fired at Brewton, striking him.

Vance flagged down an officer around 10:30 p.m. near Simpson Avenue and Carpertner Drive to say Brewton had been shot.

The 25-year-old died sometime after crews transported him to a local hospital.

Vance’s arraignment will be held Tuesday morning.

FOX19 NOW spoke with Brewton’s mother the day after she learned of his death.

World Shattered: Mother left heartbroken, looking for answers after son’s death ]

Left heartbroken, she said she will miss hearing her son knock at the door saying “mama” as he walks in.

“I won’t hear that no more,” she said. “That’s gone, the time he stopped breathing, and I’m just so heartbroken. That’s my heart. I miss him dearly, I really do. Mommy loves you, Malcolm.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend
Police in Galesburg are investigating after a shooting left one man injured. Police say on...
Investigation underway after man is shot in the chest in Galesburg

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
LIVE: Biden to move COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
LIVE: Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
The Minnie Fridge will be hosting a diaper drive this weekend in Davenport. The drive, which...
Minnie Fridge hosting diaper drive this weekend in Davenport
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery...
California’s Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire