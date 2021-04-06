Advertisement

Portion of 23rd St. in Bettendorf closed temporarily for new traffic signal foundations

City officials in Bettendorf announced 23rd Street in downtown Bettendorf will be closed until...
City officials in Bettendorf announced 23rd Street in downtown Bettendorf will be closed until Wednesday, April 7. This is dependent on the weather.(kwqc, city of bettendorf)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Bettendorf announced 23rd Street in downtown Bettendorf will be closed until Wednesday, April 7. This is dependent on the weather.

This will be at Grant Street and traffic will be detoured via Central Avenue and 21st Street.

Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times during the closure. There will also be some lane restrictions along Grant Street at 23rd Street.

City officials say they are constructing new traffic signal foundations for a new traffic light to be installed later this month.

🚧 Road Construction Alert 🚧 23rd Street at Grant Street in Downtown Bettendorf will be closed to thru traffic Monday,...

Posted by City of Bettendorf, Iowa Government on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend

Latest News

East Moline residents can take part in the city’s free spring yard waste pickup.
East Moline offers free spring yard waste pickup for residents
The no sticker yard waste is running in the city of Davenport. This will go until Friday, April...
No sticker yard waste runs until next week in Davenport
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
The Minnie Fridge will be hosting a diaper drive this weekend in Davenport. The drive, which...
Minnie Fridge hosting diaper drive this weekend in Davenport