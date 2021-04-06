Portion of 23rd St. in Bettendorf closed temporarily for new traffic signal foundations

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Bettendorf announced 23rd Street in downtown Bettendorf will be closed until Wednesday, April 7. This is dependent on the weather.

This will be at Grant Street and traffic will be detoured via Central Avenue and 21st Street.

Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times during the closure. There will also be some lane restrictions along Grant Street at 23rd Street.

City officials say they are constructing new traffic signal foundations for a new traffic light to be installed later this month.

